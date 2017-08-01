Why Big Sean Is a Relatable Style Influencer

After hitting the stage for his “I Decided” tour at Radio City Music Hall in the spring, Big Sean has been making the rounds at summer festivals.

With the Summer Concert Series by “Good Morning America” under his belt and Chicago’s Lollapalooza on the horizon, the rapper is in full performance mode — and he has Puma behind him.

The two first teamed up in March, and Big Sean has continued to rep the athletic brand onstage.

“As a brand, we embrace the individuality of every partner we work with, and look to support their personal sense of style. Big Sean has embraced Puma’s sport heritage and gravitates toward our classic silhouettes like the Puma Suede and the Puma Clyde,”said Giorgio.

Big Sean’s stylist, Ade Samuel, added that the brand’s Baskets are another go-to.

For Samuel, who’s been working with the rapper for nearly two years, mixing high and low fashion has been an important factor in making Big Sean a relatable style influencer. “He’s always been a trend starter,” she said. “People look up to him. He has the modelesque look, but yet he has the cool effect, being a guy from Detroit.”

Big Sean onstage at the 2017 BET Awards. REX Shutterstock

Now that the musician is on the festival circuit, Samuel is looking for items that are loose-fitting and light.

“It’s just knowing the stage. For street style, we can add more layers and have a more fashion element,” she said.

Other favored designers include Alexander Wang, Landlord, C2H4, Fear of God, Mr. Completely, Dior and John Elliot.

