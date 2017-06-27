How Female Mentors Helped Barneys’ Marina Larroudé Rise to the Top

Marina Larroudé Courtesy of brand

Each day in June, FN is highlighting female forces in the industry as part of our Women in Power series.

Through the years, Marina Larroudé — who began her career in the publishing world before jumping into the retail industry last year to become Barneys’ new fashion director — has been guided and supported by a number of female mentors. Now she’s making sure to pay it forward by serving as a strong leader and role model for her own team. Here, she talks about the importance of women nurturing other women in the work world.

What was the biggest breakthrough moment in your career?

“It was a big moment for me when I moved from editorial to retail earlier this year. I loved all of my years in editorial, but I was looking for a change. It was a dream come true when I joined the team at Barneys.”

Is there anything you would have done differently?

“No, not really. I could have stressed less about little things.”

Do you think women do enough to support other women in the workplace?

“Yes, I believe so. I work in an industry of mainly women. I’ve had great supporters throughout the years. All of my mentors were important to me, and they helped me get to where I am today. I’m lucky to work with very direct, determined women whom I have learned a lot from. I try to be like that with my team, too.”

What is the biggest challenge you faced in the last year, and how did you overcome it?

“There is a big learning curve when joining the retail world. I’m still amazed by how much I learn in a day. The biggest challenge is that things that work in magazine pages don’t necessarily work in a retail environment. In order to overcome it, I had to learn and listen as much as I could and realize that I don’t have all of the answers. As a result, I’m always asking questions.”

Looking back, what advice would you give to your younger self?

“I wish someone had told me early on in my career that the higher you move up the ladder, the more you will work. There is no turning off, which is why it’s important to work with a great support team.”

