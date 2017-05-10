Why Everyone Is Talking About What Barack Obama Wore on His Trip to Milan

Former President Barack Obama arrives at the Seeds and Chips Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan on May 9. REX Shutterstock

Former President Barack Obama has mostly been out of the spotlight since he left office. He and former first lady Michelle Obama have been on several vacations and have only made a few appearances for important events.

On Tuesday, Obama showed up in Milan for the Seeds and Chips Global Food Innovation Summit where he delivered the keynote speech and also held an in-depth conversation with Sam Kass, who served as Obama’s senior advisor on nutrition policy, worked with Michelle on her Let’s Move! campaign and served as an assistant chef in the White House.

Obama speaks during the Seeds and Chips Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. REX Shutterstock

While Obama did talk democracy and politics, he also mentioned that he’s been getting settled in the family’s new Washington, D.C. home, working on a book and setting up what will be the Obama Presidential Center that will aim to train the next generation of leaders on activism.

“I’m enjoying being in my own house. I have been fighting Michelle to get more closet space,” he said with a laugh.

Prior to sitting down for the conversation, he stood at a podium to give a brief speech to the audience. He immediately addressed what many may have been thinking:

“I forgot my tie,” he joked.

For the past eight years, Obama had mostly been seen only wearing a full suit, but in this new phase of life he’s certainly been dressing more casually. For this occasion, he did wear a suit and dress shoes but went sans tie and had two buttons undone on his dress shirt, which seems to have gotten people talking.

President Obama delivers a speech in Milan looking more casual with his shirt unbuttoned. REX Shutterstock

Obama undoes an additional button for each month he's been out of office pic.twitter.com/rTtOfpI6q7 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) May 9, 2017

At his next speaking event Obama's gonna roll in with his shirt completely unbuttoned, piña colada in hand — catherine mcaloon (@clmcaloon) May 9, 2017

Great Obama message on climate, but he's taken "casual post-presidency" one button too far https://t.co/k4se6UuAO9 pic.twitter.com/HfTioK6MI5 — Andrew Holland (@TheAndyHolland) May 9, 2017

Earlier this week, Obama was much dressier in a tuxedo to receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in Boston.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg presents Barack Obama with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in Boston. REX Shutterstock

