Michelle and Barack Obama Spotted in Casual Sandals on Vacation

Barack and Michelle Obama after President Dnoald Trump's inauguration. REX Shutterstock

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are in full vacation mode now that Donald Trump is in the Oval Office.

The couple first flew to Palm Springs, Calif., for a weekend, but are now spending some time on Virgin Group billionaire mogul Sir Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island called Necker Island. The Obamas were spotted today by the beach, both looking casual in shorts and sandals. It’s certainly a surprise to see the two in such casual looks after eight years of formal White House attire.

Michelle wore a pair of white sandals, while Barack went with plain black flip-flops. They were captured waving to onlookers as they walked around with a group including Branson.

president obama with the backwards fitted!!! this man is culture pic.twitter.com/1P4EhrnQ5P — jordan (@yourgurljordan) February 1, 2017

There’s no word on how long the Obamas will be staying on the luxurious island, which costs $80,000 to rent out entirely for 34 guests. Upon their return, they will likely dive into work for their new foundation, the Obama Foundation.

