Why Ariana Grande Is One of the Most Stylish Stars on Tour

Ariana Grande’s signature high ponytail can’t be missed as she floats onstage in 6-inch heels during her “Dangerous Woman” tour — which kicked off in February in Phoenix.

With help from stylist Law Roach, Grande — a former Nickelodeon child star — stayed true to her playful style but added more sophistication to her onstage ensembles. Roach and Grande opted for thigh-high boots for the majority of the show, with custom Giuseppe Zanotti and Loriblu boots in the lineup, as well as Casadei and Alaïa options. (Shoes were modified for the stage and rubberized to prevent slippage.)

💎🔥💎 @Arianagrande in custom @Bryanhearns🔥💎🔥😛 A post shared by B R Y A N _ H E A R N S (@bryanhearns) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

“I wanted to stay true to what Ari’s silhouette is, but I wanted to make it more grown-up because she’s grown as a woman and even musically since her last tour,” Roach said.

The stylist, who also works with Zendaya and Céline Dion, said Grande’s ability to perform in sky- high heels makes her a standout.

“She’s the only person I know who does a concert in 6-inch heels. This girl doesn’t stumble,” said Roach. “After her show in Anaheim, we went to Disneyland, and she still walked around in 6-inch heels. Those feet are magical. She is my dream girl when it comes to that.”

Customization is key for concert costumes, according to Roach, who tapped designer Bryan Hearns to create three looks, as well as Michael Ngo, Sergio Hudson and Off-White. “Even if you purchase, you customize,” said Roach. “You get these garments, and you have to change the straps or add Velcro and make sure they are secure. It’s a job in itself to find things and make them.”

Can I get a roll call? @ldochev Killllllled it 💜💜 Sick tour costumes (left to right) @imngo , @off____white , @sergiohudson ' and yours truely 😘 #arianagrande #dangerouswomantour A post shared by B R Y A N _ H E A R N S (@bryanhearns) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

Hearns said that teaming up with Grande has been critical for brand visibility.

“They have an entire world that they create around them — from music to videos to costumes and performance,” he said. “All the looks I created are a mix of sporty and edgy. They are fashion-forward but still have that Ariana girly feel that she is known for.”

Want more?

Ariana Grande Went Pantless in Sparkly Thigh-High Boots for Birthday

9 Ariana Grande-Approved Shoes You’ll Want in Your Closet

‘America’s Next Top Model’ Judge Law Roach Freaks Out Over Contestant’s Shoe Choice