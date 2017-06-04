Alice + Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet Creates an Environment Where Women Can Be Empowered

Stacey Bendet, CEO and creative director, Alice + Olivia. Courtesy of Stacey Bendet

Each day in June, FN is highlighting female forces in the industry as part of our Women in Power series.

Stacey Bendet, who founded Alice + Olivia in 2002, is the creative director and CEO of the whimsical label. Here, the mother-of-three reflects on her career and women in the workplace.

What was the biggest breakthrough moment in your career?



“I remember opening our first retail store in East Hampton (N.Y.) in 2005 — there was something transformative about that moment — it was a powerful moment in the history of Alice + Olivia.”

Anything you would have done differently?



“I always say, ‘You can reflect but you can’t regret.’ Looking back I would have taken our digital business more seriously earlier on and really made it a primary focus much earlier than we did.”

Do you think women do enough to support other women in the workplace? Why or why not?



“As a female CEO I want to create an environment where women can be empowered and inspired. I try to lead by example to show women that supporting each other is the best way to be successful. As a mother of three girls, I want the next generation to never have to think twice about gender equality.”

What is the biggest challenge you faced in the last year and how did you overcome it?

“Over the last year a major focus and challenge has been integrating our wholesale retail and e-commerce businesses to create a more seamless shopping experience for our customer, and building backend technology for the future of our business.”

Looking back, what advice would you give to your younger self?



“Oh I would have told myself to appreciate the occasional sleep, because once you have three children that never happens.”