Dogs in Fashion: From the Pets of Style Icons to the Furry Friends of Designers

View Slideshow Designer John Anthony walking in Central Park with four women modelling his Fall/Winter 1972 collection in New York. Traina Sal

Long before designers’ pets like Brian Atwood’s golden retriever Zeffirelli were instagram stars, man’s best friend graced the pages of WWD and Footwear News, in everything from runway shots to portraits with celebrities. From Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis taking along the family dog to drop Caroline Kennedy off at school in New York City to Barbra Streisand striking a pose with Yves Saint Laurent and a furry friend, here we bring you some of the best images of pets from the Fairchild Fashion archives. Click here for the gallery.

Jackie Kennedy walks Caroline to school with their dog. Machalaba Nick

Fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent and Barbra Streisand with dog. Tony Palmieri

