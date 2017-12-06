How the First Ladies Have Decorated the White House for Christmas: From 1930s to Today

Melania Trump unveiled her Christmas decor for her first celebration in the White House last week, revealing a “Swan Lake” theme with sleek, white branches and snow-frosted trees.
By contrast, former first lady Michelle Obama marked her first Christmas in the White House with brighter colors, choosing bold baubles to hang from the trees. Obama also highlighted her pups, Sunny and Bo.
Laura Bush opted for a look more similar to Trump’s, choosing snow-frosted Christmas trees and red poinsettias for a more traditional look.
When both Hillary Clinton and Barbara Bush were first ladies, each selected elaborate angel or stuffed animal ornaments, making for heavily decorated trees and marking a less minimalist aesthetic than that of more recent years.
Nancy Reagan’s holiday celebrations differed from those who came before and after her: Reagan brought in actor friends to play Santa for her decoration reveal party, including Dom Deluise and Mr. T.
Going back even further, the Kennedy family celebrated their Christmases in bold fashion. With two young children roaming the White House, the Kennedys enjoyed the revelry with stacks of presents under the tree.
Of course, the Kennedys weren’t the only family to make Christmas a family affair. Despite the economic turmoil of the late ’30s, the Roosevelts brought together their entire family for a celebration, featuring minimalist, tinsel-heavy decor.
