Serena Williams Names Her Two-Week Old Daughter After Her Tech-Genius Father

After delivering her baby at the beginning of September, Serena Williams has shared with the public her child’s name and more detail about the baby.

Though she is named after her father, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. actually has two big pairs of footsteps to follow: those of her tennis star mother and those of her tech-genius father.

Williams posted a photo of herself with her infant daughter on Instagram with the caption: “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. ”

The link she mentions leads to a short but sweet video chronicling her adventures in pregnancy, such as images of ultrasounds, moments of shared excitement with fiance Alexis Ohanian and putting together a crib.

Though she loves her new role as a mother, Williams hopes to return to the tennis scene for the Australian Open in January.

The Nike athlete also shared on Instagram a look at the baby’s cute socks — designed like ballerina slippers.

Serena Williams’ baby wears ballerina slipper socks. Courtesy of Instagram

