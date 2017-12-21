Meghan Markle Wears Ralph & Russo in Official Engagement Portrait

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in official engagement portrait. Alexi Lubomirski

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially announced their engagement in late November. And today, Kensington Palace shared the couple’s two official engagement photos, taken at Winsdor’s Frogmore House by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

In the first image, Markle and Prince Harry pose on a set of steps. The actress sports a Ralph & Russo gown with an embroidered bodice and flowing skirt. Her husband-to-be wears a blue suit, and the two hold hands as they face the camera lens head-on.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an official engagement portrait. Alexi Lubomirski

In a more intimate photo from the shoot, Markle sports a cream-colored sweater while Prince Harry wears a dark jacket. The portrait, shot in black and white, shows the couple cuddling.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an official engagement portrait. Alexi Lubomirski

“The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives,” Kensington Palace officials shared on Twitter.

In response to the positive messages received, Markle and Prince Harry opted to release another image from the shoot — a candid taken by Lubomirski. “As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you,” Kensington Palace officials wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an official engagement portrait. Alexi Lubomirski

In the photo, the duo is depicted walking hand in hand around the Frogmore House grounds. Markle wears the Ralph & Russo gown in the shot, and Prince Harry sports his blue suit.

