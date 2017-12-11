Chef Mario Batali, Former Crocs Brand Ambassador, Is Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Mario Batali Rex Shutterstock

Chef Mario Batali on Monday joined a list of high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct. He will be stepping down from the company he co-owns, as well as from his position as co-host of ABC’s “The Chew.”

In addition to co-owning a string of restaurants, the celebrity chef has been known for the classic Crocs clog in bright orange that he sported just about everywhere.

In 2007 Batali and Crocs teamed up to issue the Bistro Mario Batali edition shoe. The relationship was terminated in March, however, according to Crocs, and the line of footwear is no longer available through Crocs sales channels.

Batali seems to have been prepared for the end of the collaboration, having ordered 200 pairs in 2016 before the brand discontinued the color. In a 2013 interview with Footwear News, Batali said the style was the perfect footnote to his casual style, which consists of shorts, oxford shirts and concert T-shirts.

Batali said he also passed down his love of cooking to his sons Leo and Benno, who created their own cookbook, “The Batali Brothers Cookbook,” with easy-to-prepare recipes. According to the chef, at the time of the interview, he owned about 5,000 cookbooks.

The chef also backs the Mario Batali Foundation, which helps feed, educate and empower children.

