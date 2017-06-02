Kristin Cavallari Lists Chicago Mansion for $4.75M — And Foodies Will Love Her Pro Kitchen

Kristin Cavallari's Chicago mansion listed for $4.75 million. Courtesy of Trulia

There’s plenty of room for shoes at Kristin Cavallari’s 11,000-square-foot mansion in Chicago — and it’s currently on the market for $4.75 million.

The Chinese Laundry partner and her husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, have listed the property after acquiring it for $4.25 million in 2014, according to Trulia.

Kristin Cavallari’s Chicago mansion. Courtesy of Trulia

The mansion features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, hardwood floors and a kitchen fit for a pro.

Cavallari, who has a forthcoming cookbook due next year, shared with Footwear News that her favorite thing to make is veal braciole. With a kitchen that boasts a marble center island, dual refrigerators and double ovens, there’s little to wonder what inspires her recipes.

Kristin Cavallari’s Chicago mansion. Courtesy of Trulia

Amenities include a basketball court, three-car garage, a home theater and wine cellar.

Set on 1.5 acres, the home has beachfront views of Lake Michigan and is surrounded a wooded landscape.

Kristin Cavallari’s Chicago mansion. Courtesy of Trulia

Kristin Cavallari’s Chicago mansion. Courtesy of Trulia

Cavallari celebrated her fifth year working on her namesake shoe line with Chinese Laundry and gave FN a behind-the-scenes look at a campaign shot in February. “I feel like I’m in a good place,” the shoe designer said at the spring ’17 photo shoot, shot in California’s Hollywood Hills. “I’ve had my babies; my husband and I can go into my 30s and enjoy our family — I’m looking forward to that.”



Want More?

This is Kristin Cavallari’s Most Delicious Recipe From Her Latest ‘Passion Project’

Behind the Scenes at Kristin Cavallari’s Chinese Laundry Shoot