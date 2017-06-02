Kristin Cavallari Lists Chicago Mansion for $4.75M — And Foodies Will Love Her Pro Kitchen

There’s plenty of room for shoes at Kristin Cavallari’s 11,000-square-foot mansion in Chicago — and it’s currently on the market for $4.75 million.
The Chinese Laundry partner and her husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, have listed the property after acquiring it for $4.25 million in 2014, according to Trulia.
The mansion features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, hardwood floors and a kitchen fit for a pro.
Cavallari, who has a forthcoming cookbook due next year, shared with Footwear News that her favorite thing to make is veal braciole. With a kitchen that boasts a marble center island, dual refrigerators and double ovens, there’s little to wonder what inspires her recipes.
Amenities include a basketball court, three-car garage, a home theater and wine cellar.
Set on 1.5 acres, the home has beachfront views of Lake Michigan and is surrounded a wooded landscape.
Cavallari celebrated her fifth year working on her namesake shoe line with Chinese Laundry and gave FN a behind-the-scenes look at a campaign shot in February. “I feel like I’m in a good place,” the shoe designer said at the spring ’17 photo shoot, shot in California’s Hollywood Hills. “I’ve had my babies; my husband and I can go into my 30s and enjoy our family — I’m looking forward to that.”
