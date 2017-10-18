Frederic Marsh, Founder of Sacco Shoes, Dies at 71

Frederic Marsh, founder of Sacco Shoes. Courtesy of Marsh

Frederic Marsh, founder of New York-based Sacco Shoes, died on Oct. 4 after a long illness. He was 71.

Marsh began his career as a teenager working in his father’s shoe store in the Bronx, N. Y. He went on to teach public school, later leaving to manage his father’s business.

In the early 1970s, Marsh was among a handful of independents who designed and sourced product directly from Italy. He founded his own store, Sacco Shoes in 1976, where during its 36-year run he presided over the opening of 18 stores in New York, two in Chicago, and a location in Princeton, N.J. The stores closed in 2010.

In addition, he headed the wholesale division, Ecco Diffusione and the Andrea Jovine footwear collection. He ended his career consulting for Kenneth Cole on its Gentle Souls collection.

Marsh is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter Rachel Wald; son-in-law Adam Wald, and three grandchildren.