Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dies at Age 41

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington in a campaign for New Republic by Mark McNairy. Courtesy Photo

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died at age 41, according to the Associated Press, which cited the Los Angeles County coroner.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, said the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates and that his body was found just before 9 a.m. PT on Thursday. The Phoenix native was twice married and leaves behind six children.

Fellow Linkin Park member Mike Shinoda confirmed the news on Twitter.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Bennington had recently dipped his toes into the fashion industry, starring as the face of online men’s footwear and accessories brand New Republic by Mark McNairy. In an interview with Footwear News this year, Bennington shared that his favorite part of fatherhood was “watching your children grow up and become passionate about something.”

Fellow musicians including Pusha T, Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, One Republic and Timbaland have all shared their reactions to the singer’s death on social media.

“Literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live! Vocal beast!” Rihanna wrote.