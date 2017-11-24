Cara Delevingne, Olivia Wilde & More Celebs Use Instagram to Ask Ivanka Trump to Help Dreamers

Ivanka Trump poses at the presidential ardon of the turkey. Rex Shutterstock

Celebrities who Ivanka Trump follows on Instagram are using their influence to urge the first daughter to support passage of the Dream Act, which would help young immigrants, by December.

These posts come in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement in September that he was rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Under President Barack Obama, DACA provided protection to those brought to the United States as children, allowing them to study and work in the country without being deported.

The current campaign was started by Sophia Amoruso, the founder of Nasty Gal, who posted in hopes that her message might be seen in Ivanka’s Instagram feed.

“Dear Ivanka,” the post reads. “I see you’re following me on Instagram. This Thanksgiving I would be grateful if you use the influence you have to advocate for a CLEAN Dream Act by December. Every day that passes without a clean Dream Act means anxiety and deportation for immigrant youth. 7,901 youth have already lost DACA and 122 more will lose it each day. Thank you and Happy Holidays.”

Amoruso has been joined by a slew of other influential individuals, including Cara Delevingne, Olivia Wilde, Alexa Chung and Sophia Bush. Each celebrity — followed by the first lady — shared the same message with followers.

A thanksgiving message to @ivankatrump #happyholidayseveryone A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:27am PST

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:11am PST

