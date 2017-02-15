Millie Bobby Brown Stars in Converse’s New ‘Forever Chuck’ Campaign

Twelve-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is the breakout star of Neflix’s “Stranger Things” series. REX/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown is having quite a year.

On the heels of her Screen Actors Guild and People’s Choice award nominations, the 12-year-old star of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was tapped last month to serve as the new face of Calvin Klein By Appointment. And earlier this week, she scored a major modeling contract with IMG, the same agency that represents it-girls Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Now, Brown is making a cameo in a new digital and social-media ad campaign for Converse’s classic Chuck Taylor sneakers. The Nike Inc.-owned brand’s “Forever Chuck” campaign celebrates the daring spirit of youth through a series of short films that explore three core cultural scenes that helped make the Chuck Taylor iconic: film and TV; Los Angeles culture and style; and fashion. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Karim Huu Do, the campaign kicks off with the “Why Iconic Characters Wear Chucks” film, featuring Brown.

Forever Chucks. #ForeverChuck #ChuckTaylor #Converse #ConversePartner A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Alongside clips from 1980s cult favorites “The Breakfast Club” and “Back to the Future,” the actress discusses why the coolest characters in film wear Chucks and what that fashion choice says about them. “When you see a movie character in Chucks, you know they’re doing their own thing,” she says in the film. “Characters in Chucks — they’re the ones you’re rooting for.” Brown also chats with acclaimed Hollywood stylist Stephanie Collie, who has worked on more than 50 movies, to get her expert opinion. The film is available through Converse’s various digital platforms, including Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Watch it now here:

“The Chuck Taylor has remained a symbol for underdogs, rebels and teen heroes — the characters [with whom] we love and identify most — in films and television,” noted Julien Cahn, Converse’s chief marketing officer. “By pairing some of the most memorable scenes of the past with rising stars of today, we celebrate Chuck Taylor’s legacy and pay homage to its place within youth culture, both on-screen and offscreen.”

Look out for the next two films in the “Forever Chuck” series, expected to land later this month.