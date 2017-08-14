Zendaya Sparkles in Custom Versace in Bruno Mars’ ‘Versace on the Floor’ Music Video

Zendaya wears a custom Versace dress in Bruno Mars' new music video. Courtesy of YouTube

Bruno Mars’ seductive ballad “Versace on the Floor” just got an equally seductive music video — starring “Spiderman” actress and shoe designer Zendaya.

Zendaya sparkles in a custom Versace minidress — featuring heavy embellishment on the shoulders and a plunging neckline — which she pairs with sky-high gold pumps as she poses on her hotel bed, wearing her naturally curly locks pins-straight.

Zendaya wears a plunging sparkly minidress while sitting on a hotel room bed in Bruno Mars’ music video for “Versace on the Floor,” from his album “24K Magic.” Courtesy of YouTube

While Zendaya began her career as a Disney star, portraying Rocky Blue on “Shake It Up,” she shows a different side as Mars’ love interest here, stunning in a shiny thigh-skimming dress and skyscraper heels.

Mars wears a patterned black and gold shirt with cigarette pants in the video — but the most noteworthy part of his look comes from his custom Versace smoking slippers. While the singer often dons Nike Cortez on tour, his slippers put a stylish twist on typical hotel slippers in his video’s opening shot, which pans on the 31-year-old’s feet as he steps out of the hotel’s glamorous golden elevator.

A closer look at Bruno Mars’ custom Versace smoking slippers in his “Versace on the Floor” music video. Courtesy of YouTube

In the video, which is currently trending No. 1 on YouTube, the two stars play strangers staying at the same hotel. While the pair never meet in the video — they are each depicted alone, in adjacent hotel rooms under hazy purple lighting — the video is laced with sexual tension, showing Zendaya sprawled out on her hotel bed while Mars belts out the tune, soulfully playing a piano.

Watch the full video below.

