4 Best Rihanna Memes of 2017

With success as a singer, fashion designer and makeup mogul, Rihanna is one of the most influential celebrities of the 21st century.

Part of her fame might be due to her relatability — Rihanna likes many of the same things that her fans do, including memes. Here are four of the best Rihanna memes from 2017.

1. If you can’t handle me

After some critics were calling Rihanna fat, the singer fought back at her critics via her Instagram account. Rihanna posted images of Gucci Mane from 2007 and 2017, respectively, with the text “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.” Take that, haters.

2. First of all

Rihanna made a photo of herself into a meme, garnering nearly 2 million likes on her Instagram post, a take on the popular “first of all” meme. Rihanna captioned the photo, “When you hang up on em, then call right back #firstofallimcrazy #secondofalliwasntdone” — which her fans found relatable.

3. ‘Lion King’

After the Fenty Beauty mogul’s favorite basketball player, LeBron James, lost in the NBA Finals, Rihanna posted a meme that portrayed King James as Mufasa — falling off a cliff to his death — while she placed her own head over that of Simba, the film protagonist and Mufasa’s son.

4. Rihanna babysitting Blue Ivy

Although the photo in this meme isn’t actually of Rihanna herself — and the singer wasn’t the one who tweeted it out — it rounds out the list. The meme is of a woman who bears quite the resemblance to the “Love on the Brain” singer, sitting on the floor next to a child who looks like Jay Z and Beyoncé’s young daughter.

