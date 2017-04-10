Why Bill Clinton Gave George Bush Another Pair of Socks

The two former presidents spoke about a number of topics in Houston this weekend, one of which was socks. Twitter.

Bill Clinton sure knows how to knock someone’s socks off.

The 42nd president met with former president George H.W. Bush on Sunday to talk about a number of issues — some serious, others including socks.

Clinton gifted a pair of Socksmith socks to his presidential predecessor, who has a well-known affection for colorful, patterned prints.

“Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today,” Clinton tweeted, from Houston. “We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks.”

Clinton gave Bush styles from Socksmith’s Honey Bees and Labrador novelty lines. The socks featured images of dogs and bees against light green and sky blue backdrops.

Over the years, the 43rd president has worn socks commemorating Pearl Harbor aircraft, striped socks to a ceremony to present the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award, as well as pairs reflecting his patriotic pride.

Bush’s love affair with sock dates back to his years in office.

In 1991, the president and first lady Barbara Bush stopped by a J.C. Penney store, in Frederick, Md., to nab a pair of athletic socks, helping to kick off spending for the holiday season.

In recent years, Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, has used a wheelchair for mobility, enabling the public to get a glimpse at his colorful collection of socks.