Katy Perry Had a Lot to Say About Her Feud With Taylor Swift on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Katy Perry discusses longtime Taylor Swift feud on "Carpool Karaoke" with James Cordon. REX Shutterstock

Katy Perry is seriously over all the drama with Taylor Swift.

During Carpool Karaoke on Monday’s “Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” with James Corden, Katy Perry finally addressed her beef with former friend Taylor Swift. The late-night host came right out and asked Perry about the longtime feud after listening to the star’s new song, “Swish Swish.”

The 32-year-old shoe designer didn’t hold back, telling Corden, “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.” The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer went on to explain that the whole dustup started over backup dancers, calling it “so crazy.”

“I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me,” Perry revealed. “But what I want to say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done — I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bulls–t, women together will heal the world.”

Stay tuned for Perry’s new album, “Witness,” coming out June 9 via Capitol Records.

Want more?

Katy Perry Got Stuck in the Trash in This Edgy Yellow Dress and Glossy Boots at Wango Tango

Katy Perry Wore Chic Prada Pajamas Before the Met Gala

Katy Perry Gifts Rita Ora a Pair of Her Marabou Mules