Beyonce and Jay Z Have Officially Welcomed Twins

Beyoncé and Jay Z at a LA Clippers game on March 2. Splash.

A source has confirmed to People that Beyoncé and Jay Z have finally welcomed their twins.

The two new tiny members of the Carter family join big sister, Blue Ivy, 5.

The “Formation” singer hasn’t been shy about showing off her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. She attended the 2017 Grammy Awards back in February (where she gave a stunning performance) and recently hit the red carpet with Blue at the Los Angeles premiere of “Beauty and the Beast.”

The “Lemonade” singer, 35, has also been quite active on social media, continuously posting pictures of her mini-me Blue in matching designer duds. Back in April, though, Beyoncé and Jay Z jetted off to Bora Bora for a babymoon of sorts, for some much-needed R & R.

On February 1, the songstress officially announced that she and Jay, 47, would be expecting twins. Taking to Instagram, Beyoncé posted a gorgeous shot of her baby bump while posing in lingerie and a veil, writing, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Stay tuned to find out the gender and names of the stars’ new bundles of joy.