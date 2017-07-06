Vince Camuto Transformed This ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Into a Luxe Chateau — Now It’s Listed for $25M

Vince Camuto's Greenwich, Conn., home listed for $25 million. Courtesy of Realtor.com

Late shoe industry legend Vince Camuto built a footwear empire, twice, and his extraordinary vision even extended to his home.

The Nine West founder’s Greenwich, Conn., 16,301-square foot chateau has hit the market for $25 million.

Built in 1927, Camuto purchased the home in the 1980s when it was once a “diamond in the rough” before giving the property a makeover, according to Realtor.com.

The Normandy-style home features 11 bedrooms, 14 full baths and seven half-baths on 4.66 acres of picturesque New England countryside. Camuto acquired the mansion as an escape from the Big Apple — where a commute can take around 40 to 50 minutes by train from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

Amenities include a pool, hot tub and grotto, gym, steam room and library. If the spacious home isn’t enough room for company, there’s plenty of space available in the two-bedroom guesthouse.

Some of the luxe design details include a great room with 20-foot ceiling featuring fiber optic stars; imported antique paneling; antique library paneling by Grinling Gibbons; and a hall of mirrors dressing room.

Camuto, founder and CEO of Camuto Group, died at the age of 78 in 2015. Throughout his career, Camuto received many FN Achievement Awards, first appearing on stage in 1991, when Fisher Camuto Group won Company of the Year. He was inducted into FN’s Hall of Fame in 2001. Camuto sold Nine West to Jones Apparel Group in 1999 for $900 million. After launching his eponymous footwear label, he received Launch of the Year in 2005, and Brand of the Year in 2011.

David Ogilvy is the listing agent for the property.