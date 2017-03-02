Tommy Hilfiger’s $27.5M Miami House Has Scratch-and-Sniff Bathroom Wallpaper

Tommy Hilfiger's $27.5 million Florida mansion inspired by '60s and '70s pop art. Courtesy of The Jills.

The smell of Tommy Hilfiger’s sweet success is in the bathrooms of his Miami house, where scratch-and-sniff fruit graphic prints cover the wallpaper.

Now up for sale, the fashion mogul’s 14,079-sq.-ft. mansion in South Florida’s celebrity-lined Golden Beach neighborhood was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard to Hilfiger and wife Jill’s tastes — and that’s apparently bananas and oranges, which are among the fruity themes of the aromatic walls.

Hilfiger’s penchant for classic Americana with a modern twist — as seen in his fashion brand — was extended throughout his sprawling waterside digs.

The residence listed at 605 Ocean Blvd. features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four half-bathrooms and an elevator.

Striking colors and prints nod the kitschy ‘60s and ‘70s, and much of the décor and interior resembles a pop-art museum.

“The Hilfigers had this estate designed to be a glamorous, sexy home where they could showcase their amazing collection of artwork,” said Jill Hertzberg, who represents the property through her agency, The Jills, with partner Jill Eber. “This estate is pure Hilfiger style,” Eber added.

While the groovy Studio 54-like style inspired the home, sold to him four years ago, Hilfiger looked to a different decade— the ‘80s — for his fall ’17 presentation at Pitti Uomo in January.

Hilfiger teamed velvet sneakers with collegiate-style wearables for the men’s collection.

Fall 2017 Hilfiger Edition Collection. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD