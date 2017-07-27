Tabitha Simmons Buys $4M Upper East Side Co-Op With ‘Impressive’ Walk-In Closet

Tabitha Simmons Geoff Barrenger

Tabitha Simmons has plenty of room for more shoes.

The British footwear designer recently purchased a $4 million Upper East Side co-op that boasts an “impressive” walk-in closet, New York Post reports.

Simmons’ surrounded by her designs. Geoff Barrenger

The fourth-floor property is 2,505-square-feet and features three bedrooms, a large living room with a fireplace and dining room and an eat-in kitchen.

Simmons will be able to indulge in her luxe bathroom, which features marble tile, a steam shower and radiant-heated floors.

The impressive Italian Renaissance-palazzo-style building was designed by architect Charles A. Platt and completed in 1908.

Building amenities include a full-time doorman, live-in superintendent, a central laundry room and private storage units.

Of course, even the small details mean a lot to Simmons at home or in business. Previously peaking to FN, she shared some career wisdom. “I wish I had focused more attention on merchandising,” Simmons said. “As I came from an editorial background, I would always scrap ideas after each season rather than build upon them.”

Simmons launched her eponymous brand in 2009, but looking back she said there were things she wish she had done differently. “I would be more mindful about the entry price point of the line when I launched the brand, as ours were priced completely out of the market,” she shared.