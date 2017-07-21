Stella McCartney’s Subdued Hamptons Cottage Is Available to Rent for $30K Monthly

Stella McCartney’s home in the Hamptons is available to rent for $30,000 per month.
The British designer’s subdued 1,350-square-foot cottage in Amagansett, N.Y., features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and other low-key details such as a cozy kitchen, modest bathrooms and small bedroom windows FN’s sister publication Variety noted.
Some of the intimate and rustic touches to the living room include a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, white wide-plank wood floors and glass sliding doors that drench the space in sunlight.
The decor is just as simple, with dual vintage-looking large velvet couches — one in red and the other in gold, and a round white dinning room table. Ceiling light fixtures are decorated with boating rope, and simple artwork hangs on the walls.
Outside there’s a wooden deck that overlooks the coastline.
McCartney and her husband, Hunter footwear creative director Alasdhair Willis, bought the property last year for $1.7 million.
The area is already familiar to McCartney, whose rocker father Paul owns two homes in Amagansett.
McCartney owns a townhouse in London’s Notting Hill and a Georgian home on 300 acres outside of London in Bishampton, U.K.