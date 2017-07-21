Stella McCartney’s Subdued Hamptons Cottage Is Available to Rent for $30K Monthly

Stella McCartney's Hamptons cottage is available to rent for $30,000 per month. Courtesy of Trulia

Stella McCartney’s home in the Hamptons is available to rent for $30,000 per month.

The British designer’s subdued 1,350-square-foot cottage in Amagansett, N.Y., features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and other low-key details such as a cozy kitchen, modest bathrooms and small bedroom windows FN’s sister publication Variety noted.

Stella McCartney’s Hamptons cottage. Courtesy of Trulia

Some of the intimate and rustic touches to the living room include a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, white wide-plank wood floors and glass sliding doors that drench the space in sunlight.

The decor is just as simple, with dual vintage-looking large velvet couches — one in red and the other in gold, and a round white dinning room table. Ceiling light fixtures are decorated with boating rope, and simple artwork hangs on the walls.

Stella McCartney’s Hamptons cottage. Courtesy of Trulia

Outside there’s a wooden deck that overlooks the coastline.

McCartney and her husband, Hunter footwear creative director Alasdhair Willis, bought the property last year for $1.7 million.

Stella McCartney’s Hamptons cottage. Courtesy of Trulia

The area is already familiar to McCartney, whose rocker father Paul owns two homes in Amagansett.

McCartney owns a townhouse in London’s Notting Hill and a Georgian home on 300 acres outside of London in Bishampton, U.K.