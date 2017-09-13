Happy 46th Birthday, Stella McCartney: Kitten Heels, Platform Brogues & More of Her Shoe Highlights Through the Years

Stella McCartney at the Designer for Tomorrow show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin on July 6. Rex Shutterstock

While it’s difficult to build up a reputation of your own when your father was in the world’s most famous band, Stella McCartney has made her own name for herself as a fashion designer.

McCartney, known for her use of vegan leathers and animal-free alternatives, has built up a well-respected label, operating in partnership with Gucci parent company Kering.

As far as shoes go, the designer’s platform brogues are her most memorable style, worn by celebrities including Beyoncé, Olivia Palermo and Viola Davis.

Stella McCartney resort ’16 platform laceups. Thomas Iannaccone.

For the current season, McCartney put forth chunky kitten-heeled pumps and boots in neutral tones, also offering retro-inspired sneakers. McCartney’s styles have a square toe, and some pairs come equipped with metallic toes for a little extra flair.

Stella McCartney fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For spring 2016, McCartney went for a similarly chunky look, putting a more glamorous spin on an athletic sandal. Both thick white platforms and simple flats appeared in her collection, with all offerings in neutral tones.

Stella McCartney spring ’16 runway collection. REX Shutterstock.

In 2012, the designer’s aesthetic was less chunky and more sleek: She showed pumps and booties with stiletto heels and pointy toes that offered a completely different look than her more recent styles.

Stella McCartney’s fall ’12 booties on the runway. REX Shutterstock

While the Stella McCartney house launched in 2001, the label continues to expand: It ventured into menswear last year, and a kids’ collection was launched in 2012.

