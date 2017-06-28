Soludos Founder Nick Brown Shares an Epic Summer Night with St. Lucia

Soludos' Nick Brown Courtesy image

Nick Brown, founder of espadrille brand Soludos, reminisced on some of his favorite Fourth of July memories before the holiday weekend, and he recalls a special performance by singer St. Lucia.

“We had our Soludos Pop up Shop at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, N.Y., a few years back,” he told Footwear News. ” St. Lucia took the stage on the evening of the July Fourth party, and it was an epic night, seeing one of my favorite bands with an firework display in the backdrop.”

Singer St. Lucia performing in Montauk, N.Y., in 2015. REX Shutterstock

This year, Brown is heading out to East Hampton, N.Y., for the weekend with friends and plans to be poolside.

He said, “The collective high on July Fourth kind of feels like a summer New Year’s Eve. Everyone is out celebrating, and there is a great contagious energy in the air.”

For his summer wardrobe, Brown likes to keep it simple with a pair of Soludos smoking slippers, white denim jeans and pocket tee. “Easy and classic,” he added.

On his shoe game, he sticks with his brand. “Soludos [are the] easiest shoes to pack in your weekend bag and perfect for that spontaneous day that turns to a night out. I usually pack the canvas smoking slipper and now our newly launched mesh sneakers.”

Soludos men’s mesh sneaker, $79; soludos.com

You can also find him wearing Solid And Striped trunks this summer, which he says are the best swimsuits out there, with a Mayde Turkish Towel over his shoulder.

