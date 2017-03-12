Why ‘Saturday Night Live’ & Scarlett Johansson Ripped ‘Complicit’ Ivanka Trump in Perfume Commercial

View Slideshow "Saturday Night Live" rips Ivanka Trump in a parody "Complicit" perfume commercial. Courtesy of NBC.

“Saturday Night Live” took another swipe at Brand Ivanka Trump.

Scarlett Johansson was the guest host on the NBC sketch series on Saturday and lampooned the designer in a parody commercial for a “Complicit” new fragrance.

“For the woman who could stop all this ― but won’t,” a voiceover says of the scent’s tagline. “She’s a woman who knows what she wants. And knows what she’s doing.”

The mock ad spot for her brand’s “Complicit” scent shows Johansson in a perfume commercial that checks off all the boxes: Alluring outfit, glamorous ambiance and slow motion shots.

With President Trump pitching a Republican-endorsed healthcare plan that some critics have said will adversely affect women’s access to healthcare through a proposed repeal and replacement of the current Affordable Care Act (nicknamed Obamacare), the comedy show took the entrepreneur to task for her stance as a women’s rights advocate.

“A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women,” the “SNL” voiceover said. “But, like, how?”

In an ABC “20/20” interview last year, the businesswoman announced she was stepping away from her shoe empire and called it an “emotional” decision.

“My father will be president, and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career,” she said.

Ivanka said in November that she doesn’t plan on participating in politics in an “administrative” capacity; instead, she said she wishes to serve as a political advocate and has stated that women’s rights are among her interests. Brand Ivanka Trump followed up with a statement clarifying the division between her business and personal pursuits.

The entrepreneur relocated to Washington, D.C., with her husband Jared Kushner, who serves as the senior advisor to her father, President Donald Trump. So far, Ivanka has participated in talks with tech titans on innovation and job growth, and has held court with other political figures alongside President Trump.

“She’s loyal. Devoted,” the voiceover continued, “but probably should’ve bounced after that whole ‘Access Hollywood’ bus thing.”

In another scene, Johansson as Ivanka puts on lipstick in the mirror while Alec Baldwin as President Trump does the same.

The sketch emphasized that Ivanka is now seen as a surrogate of the President but has been mostly silent about his actions that some critics have condemned as misogynistic, including his vulgar comments to Billy Bush on “Access Hollywood” in which he boasted that he greets some women by grabbing their genitalia.



