Rihanna Buys $6.8 Million West Hollywood Mansion That Has It All

Rihanna Rex Shuterstock

Rihanna has bought a new pad that has it all. The Fenty x Puma designer recently snagged a mansion in L.A.’s trendy West Hollywood — just above the Sunset Strip — for $6.8 million, TMZ reports.

The 7,000-square-foot property boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and plenty of amenities. Inside the master bedroom she has a fireplace and private patio. The compound includes a movie theater, gym, fireplace, billiard room and two-story guest house.

With her Puma and Manolo Blahnik collaborations, Rihanna will be delighted by the boutique-like closet.

Privacy, of course, is a concern, but she’ll find comfort in the gated house for security.

A large swimming pool and outdoor lounge completes the modern digs, which were built in 2015.

Kendall Jenner previously lived in the neighborhood.

The lavish new home is well-deserved. The pop star has been hard at work filming movies and developing her latest Fenxty x Puma line. On Wednesday, Puma announced new shoe styles inspired by archetypal high school cliques — nerds, jocks, preps.

The Cleated Creepers and the Ankle Strap Sneakers, both in men’s and women’s sizing in seasonal colors, will drop Aug. 31 on puma.com and at select retailers.

Also on the radar for fall are the Chelsea Sneaker Boots, Fenty Trainer Hi and Knitted High Mary Jane Heels.