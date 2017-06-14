Dolce & Gabbana Trolls Melania Trump Haters With $245 ‘Boycott’ T-Shirts

Dolce & Gabbana's 'Boycott' T-shirt; $245; Dolceandgabbana.com. Courtesy of D&G

Dolce & Gabbana is showing that trolling can go both ways — and it’s a message that retails for $245.

Firing back at critics of its unwavering support for Melania Trump, the Italian brand released on Monday a T-shirt emblazoned with the rallying call of its detractors: “#boycott Dolce & Gabbana.”

All the lovers and all the #HATERS Reliving #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹#realpeople A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

Co-founder Stefano Gabbana shared a satirical video on Instagram featuring the shirt and protestors, writing, “All the lovers and all the #HATERS Reliving.” The shirt is available for $245 on Dolceandgabbana.com.

A spokesperson for D&G confirmed on Wednesday to Harper’s Bazaar UK that the T-shirt refers to Gabbana’s own response to Instagram commenters who’ve bashed his unwavering support of the U.S. first lady.

#boycottdolcegabbana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jun 12, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

In May, Gabbana captioned an image of Melania Trump wearing a bespoke dress from the luxury fashion house with: “BoycottDolceGabbana please.”

The official Instagram page for Dolce & Gabbana shared five consecutive posts of Melania dressed in the label over two days, directly from the co-founder’s personal account. Some critics based Gabbana’s support.

Melania traveled alongside President Donald Trump during his first overseas trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels, and Sicily, where Melania stepped out in many ensembles by Dolce & Gabbana, as well as shoes by Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin.