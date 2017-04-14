Why Christian Siriano Refuses to Dress Melania Trump

Christian Siriano joins the list of designers who refuse to dress Melania Trump. REX Shutterstock.

Christian Siriano has clothes in Lane Bryant, shoes in Payless stores and bespoke gowns that have made him a red-carpet fixture.

He dressed “Orange Is the New Black” actress Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli in sleek hers-and-hers looks for their wedding last month, and when “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones was snubbed by designers for her “Ghostbusters” movie premiere, Siriano outfitted her in a sizzling red dress.

Melania Trump (right) in a red Valentino daisy-appliqué crepe dress and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, with President Donald Trump , Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. REX Shutterstock.

Siriano believes in diversity and inclusion.

And at New York Fashion Week in February, that message was clear on the runway — a model strutted down the catwalk in a top emblazoned with: “People Are People.”

“Women are wanting to wear my clothes not only because they’re great clothes but because of what we represent,” Siriano said in a recent Time interview.

The core values behind his namesake label do not align with that of President Donald Trump’s polarizing rhetoric, and that’s why he won’t be dressing his wife, first lady Melania Trump, anytime soon.

“I don’t think I would,” he said of designing for the first lady. “I think for a while everyone was trying to figure out what to do. Unfortunately, it really doesn’t have anything to do with her, but she is representing what’s happening politically, and what’s happening politically right now is not really good for anyone.”

As a designer, Siriano said refusing to not dress someone sends a powerful message. Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford are among the names who don’t want the first lady wearing their labels. “That’s the only voice we have,” he added. “I dress people that I can support and support what they’re doing in their lives. That’s why it’s important to me and it should be important to every designer because the people that you put in your brand represent the brand.”



