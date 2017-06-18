Kim Kardashian West, Ivanka Trump & More Share Father’s Day Tributes on Social Media

Kanye West with daughter North West. Courtesy of Twitter

Kim Kardashian West joined other boldface names who took to social media today with tributes messages to their fathers and other dads in their lives on Father’s Day.

The Adidas collaborator shared photos of her husband, Kanye West, posing alongside their children, son Saint, and daughter North, on her social media accounts. “Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies!” she captioned the pictures of the beaming Yeezy designer.

Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies! pic.twitter.com/HUW4g4n1O2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017

Happy Fathers Day 💙 pic.twitter.com/JZgv9ljFLH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017

Kardashian West also remembered her own father, late Robert Kardashian Sr. She captioned a picture: “God I am so lucky you were my dad. Thank you for being the best.”

Also taking to social media on Father’s Day was lifestyle entrepreneur Ivanka Trump, who also honored the dads in her life — her husband, Jared Kushner, and father, President Donald Trump.

What an amazing year it has been for us all. Happy #FathersDay to these two incredible dads! A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

“Happy Father’s Day to my amazing husband — Arabella, Joseph and Theodore’s sweet dad,” she said of her children with Kushner. “Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging, and teaching them (and me!) everyday,” Ivanka wrote. “We love you very much! #happyfathersday#fathersday.”

She followed up with a tribute to her father, sharing a photo alongside the president and her husband. “What an amazing year it has been for us all,” she wrote. “Happy #FathersDay to these two incredible dads!”

Kenneth Cole retweeted some of his past Father’s Day messages, including a throwback image with his daughters, writing: “Reflecting on wonderful burdens of #fatherhood. The gift of carrying #daughters on my back & in my heart #FathersDay.”

Some of the Father’s Day tributes incorporated a charity awareness element, including Brian Atwood, who shared family photos of his father and tagged Father and Son Day, an organization that raises funds to fight male cancer.

“Happy Father’s Day!!!! To a great role model and an amazing Father!!! Cheers to all of the fathers in our Family!!!! 👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️ #fathersday #family #love@fatherandsonday #blessed” Atwood wrote.

Meanwhile, Michael Phelps and his son Boomer also posed in a heartwarming photo on Instagram.