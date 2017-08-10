Kanye West’s Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad Sells for $2.95M

Kanye West's bachelor pad sells for $2.95 million. Courtesy of Realtor.com

Kanye West’s bachelor pad in California’s Hollywood Hills — first purchased in 2003, one year ahead of his debut album “The College Dropout” — has sold for $2.95 million.

The Yeezy designer listed the property in 2013 for $3.3 million, having paid $1.75 million for the home a decade earlier.

Kanye West’s bachelor pad sells for $2.95 million. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The home features three levels and 4,214 square feet of space, including three bedrooms, four bathrooms, den, home theater and plenty of room for sneakers with a large walk-in closet.

Kanye West’s bachelor pad. Courtesy of Realtor.com

Whimsical decor is spread throughout the home, with a larger-than-life figure of “Toy Story” hero Buzz Lightyear, and quirky furniture, including a desk that resembles something out of “The Jetsons.” Speaking of which, portraits of the animated future-set series adorn the walls.

Kanye West’s bachelor pad. Courtesy of Realtor.com

There’s also a mural on the dinning room ceiling and built-in computers that control the home, according to Curbed.

Kanye West’s bachelor pad. Courtesy of Realtor.com