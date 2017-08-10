Kanye West’s Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad Sells for $2.95M

By / 45 mins ago
kanye west, bachelor pad, home, sold
Kanye West's bachelor pad sells for $2.95 million.
Courtesy of Realtor.com

Kanye West’s bachelor pad in California’s Hollywood Hills — first purchased in 2003, one year ahead of his debut album “The College Dropout” — has sold for $2.95 million.

The Yeezy designer listed the property in 2013 for $3.3 million, having paid $1.75 million for the home a decade earlier.

Related
Colette Is Now Selling Kanye West's Jewelry From $2,500 to $22,000

kanye west, bachelor pad, home, sold Kanye West’s bachelor pad sells for $2.95 million. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The home features three levels and 4,214 square feet of space, including three bedrooms, four bathrooms, den, home theater and plenty of room for sneakers with a large walk-in closet.

kanye west, bachelor pad, home, sold Kanye West’s bachelor pad. Courtesy of Realtor.com

Whimsical decor is spread throughout the home, with a larger-than-life figure of “Toy Story” hero Buzz Lightyear, and quirky furniture, including a desk that resembles something out of “The Jetsons.” Speaking of which, portraits of the animated future-set series adorn the walls.

kanye west, bachelor pad, home, sold Kanye West’s bachelor pad. Courtesy of Realtor.com

There’s also a mural on the dinning room ceiling and built-in computers that control the home, according to Curbed.

kanye west, bachelor pad, home, sold Kanye West’s bachelor pad. Courtesy of Realtor.com
kanye west, bachelor pad, home, sold Kanye West’s bachelor pad. Courtesy of Realtor.com