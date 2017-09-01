Sneaker Designer Jon Buscemi Is Flipping His Roaring ’20s Villa That Was Owned by Big Celebs

Jon Buscemi Rex Shutterstock

Sneaker designer Jon Buscemi is putting his picturesque pad in L.A. on the market for nearly $3 million, WWD reports.

The property, purchased last year in July for $2.8 million, is located in L.A.’s Los Feliz area and features some of its Roaring ‘20s charm since it was built in 1929.

Set among sweeping views of canyons and the cityscape, the tri-level home includes 3,300 square feet of interior, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a powder room, a library and a screening room with a bar.

The master bedroom has a balcony that overlooks downtown, as well as an entry to a patio, where there’s a waterfall spa and gazebo.

Design features include high-beamed ceilings, custom ironwork, stained-glass windows, a red tile roof and white stucco walls. The cozy kitchen is outfitted with Viking appliances and tiled floors.

The Spanish-style villa was formerly home to Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde and Joe Jonas.

Tim Grant of Keller Williams Beverly Hills is the property’s listing agent.



