Ellen DeGeneres Is Selling Her Favorite Home for $45M — A Romantic 1930s Villa

Ellen DeGeneres has listed her Montecito, Calif., 1930s villa for $45 million. Courtesy of Toptenrealestatedeals.com.

Flipping homes is more than just a hobby for Ellen DeGeneres.

Now on her 15th property listing in the last 25 years, the ED shoe designer put on the market a 1930s Italian villa in Montecito, Calif., for a whopping $45 million, Toptenrealestatedeals.com announced today.

The 10,500-square-foot estate was purchased in 2013 with her wife, Portia de Rossi, but among the haul of homes she has unloaded in the past, these romantic digs will be missed most of all.

In 2015, it was prominently featured in her interior design book “Home” — where she shared her wisdom on design and real estate. The subjects were two passions that developed early for the comedienne. “I think I wanted to be an interior designer when I was 13,” she wrote.

The rustic-meets-luxe property is a spectacular example of her style and business savvy, and that same year when she presented it in the coffee table book, she launched her ED lifestyle brand of home products, apparel and accessories. The next year she announced a partnership on footwear with Camuto Group.

Her hand in the décor isn’t hard to miss. The property is staged with items that nod her favorite things, including sculptures of dogs, horses and abstract art pieces.

The villas boast six bedrooms, eight baths, nine fireplaces, libraries, a marble-wrapped chef’s kitchen and formal rooms, and an indoor-outdoor entertaining pavilion built from stone excavated on-site with hand-made iron windows.

Some sleek upgrades to the historic home include a lap pool, sunken championship tennis court and state-of-the-art irrigation, mechanical, electronic and security systems.

DeGeneres expanded the original home by acquiring two adjacent properties, yielding 16.88 acres.

Speaking to Architectural Digest previously, the TV host said her father piqued her interests in real estate when she was a youngster. “We never had a house when I was growing up,” she said. “We always rented. But my father would dream, and we used to look at houses all the time.”