Designers and Celebrities Are Using Social Media to Denounce Trump’s Travel Ban

Designers and celebrities are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s executive order that prevents citizens of Iran, Iraq and five other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and also suspends all refugee U.S. admissions for 120 days.
Public figures in the fashion and entertainment industries, among them Kenneth Cole, Bella Hadid and Gina Rodriquez, have turned to social media to express their frustrations and concerns.
I am the immigrant that brings beauty to make you shine. I am the immigrant that is woven into the fabric of America. I am the immigrant that loves this country as all your ancestors who were immigrants. America look deep and stand for who is patriotic, our values and not for a pompous self promoting racist snake oil salesman. Think and act.
