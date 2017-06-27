Designer Sarah Flint Shares Her Summer Essentials

Sarah Flint Grear sandals, Courtesy of brand

Summer is here and Sarah Flint is ready to break out the basics when it comes to a Fourth of July fashion statement.

“I think [the holiday] is the ultimate excuse to be causal but still chic,” she told Footwear News. “I like a classic American combo of jeans and a T-shirt, but with a fun twist with a pair of colorful Andrea espadrilles from my collection.”

The designer is known for her smaller heel heights and for the warmer season, she’s continuing her personal love of flats.

She said,“I always love flats, but especially in the summer. There are so many easy and fresh options for hot weather. I live in my Grear sandals and throw on my Natalie flats when I’m running around the city for meetings.”

See what Flint is up to for July Fourth and what her go-to essentials are for summer.

Sarah Flint Courtesy image

FN: What are your plans for Fourth of July?

SF: “Every Fourth of July, my family spends time at our home in Mishaum Point, Mass. It’s a great way to spend some time by the ocean with the whole family.”

FN: Favorite part of the holiday?

SF: “I love spending time near the water, whether it’s a long swim in the morning, boating or a cookout on the beach.”

FN: Favorite July Fourth memory?

SF: “I have so many great memories over the years. One that stands out is watching fireworks with my sisters. We would wait all day for it to get dark. The fireworks and the sparklers were always the most anticipated moment of the day.”

FN: What are your summer season essentials?

SF: “Sunglasses are definitely an essential for summer. Lately, I’m loving Illesteva frames. Also, Glossier sunscreen is a must!”

FN: Favorite summer destinations?

SF: “It’s hard to pick just one — Mishaum Point, Martha’s Vineyard and Amalfi Coast are a few favorites.”

