Christian Louboutin Announces Debut at Pitti Uomo With Project That Mixes Sport and Style

Christian Louboutin’s latest project will bridge together sport and style — Italian style.

And the venture comes with another first — the brand’s debut hosting a competitive sporting event at Pitti Immagine Uomo, slated for June 13 in Florence, Italy, according to an announcement today.

Christian Louboutin Homme’s collection will be showcased by eight international teams.

“Florence to me has always been a city of leisure. For the first time, I am happy to mix leisure and the pleasure of my work there,” the designer said in a statement.

The French brand produces its high-end Homme styles from a family-owned and operated factory in Naples.

“We are very pleased that iconic luxury shoe designer Christian Louboutin, renowned throughout the world for his signature red soles, and whom Pitti Immagine has always followed with interest, has chosen Florence to launch a new project,” Pitti Immagine general manager Raffaello Napoleone added. “It will be a very special event, which will involve not only the fashion community but the entire city of Florence.”

