AsicsTiger Celebrated Its New York Boutique with a Night of Music and Japanese Art

Asics Tiger opened its first shop outside of Asia this week. Asics Tiger

AsicsTiger opened its first boutique outside of Asia and, to celebrate, partied it up with rappers, sushi and shoes.

On Nov. 2, AsicsTiger opened its first North American location, a boutique in New York City’s Soho neighborhood at 276 Lafayette Street. The label, which started as a streetwear spin-off on the classic Asian athletics brand, sells a selection of T-shirts, sweatshirts and sneakers meant to be worn in the city rather than at the gym.

“Our goal is to educate the US consumers about AsicsTiger and the evolution of the Japanese brand,” said Ryoji Shoda, the brand’s senior general manager, in a statement. “The sneaker culture was huge in the ’90s and we are seeing its resurgence.”

Ty Dolla $ign appears at Asics Tiger opening. Asics Tiger

To celebrate the opening, AsicsTiger decorated the Soho door with mural-style art from Japanese artist Carl Rauschenbach and invited various rappers and DJs for a night of music and Japanese food. Performers Ty Dolla $ign, Sneakerwolf and Bali Baby, along with DJ Matthew Mazur and models Ralph Souffrant, Keisuke Asano and Mona Matsuoka, were some of the guests present at the event.

The brand also used the night to present some of its latest shoe and clothing items, along with a limited-edition collection that is being sold exclusively online.