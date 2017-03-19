People Are Freaking Out Over Photos of Angela Merkel’s Side-Eye at Ivanka Trump

View Slideshow Images of German Chancellor Angela Merkel went viral after social media reacted to her facial expressions next to Ivanka Trump (left) at President Donald Trump's White House meeting on March 17. REX Shutterstock.

Netizens have reacted en masse about a photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel shooting a quizzical look at Ivanka Trump.

The striking moment was captured as shoe designer Ivanka spoke during President Donald Trump’s roundtable on workforce development that he held in his first meeting with Germany’s leader on Friday in the White House. German and American business executives also took part.

Ah, it must be "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" here in the USA today, ja?

Why else would Ivanka Trump be here?

Angela Merkel pic.twitter.com/tIABoROxr9 — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) March 19, 2017

Merkel, who was seated alongside Ivanka, appears to be flashing an intriguing side-eye glares in the photos, which attracted a torrent of snarky comments on social media.

Ivanka praised her father for his “commitment to creating millions of jobs” and championed private investment. “Ingenuity, creativity often comes from the determination of the private sector,” she added.

Seemingly filling in the blanks to describe Merkel’s expression, a Twitter user wrote: “Merkel: Why is a Handbag Designer at this Meeting?” Another user created a thought bubble over Merkel’s head with the caption: “Nobody told me it was bring your daughter to work day.”

Many other comments echoed similar criticism, but Ivanka will likely have greater visibility throughout her father’s administration.

@IvankaTrump @realDonaldTrump What are you doing here? Angela Merkel is caught giving Ivanka serious side-eye — Phillip Lynott (@Plynott883) March 19, 2017

No reason why @IvankaTrump should sit with Angela Merkel. She is the @MaryamNSharif of USA. Nepotism by @realDonaldTrump promoting daughter. pic.twitter.com/6LOwMkERUM — Khurram (@MahmoodK69) March 18, 2017

According to the Associated Press, it was Ivanka who recruited the American executives at the meeting, and she concluded the discussion saying that they will form a taskforce and provide a report in three months on how the countries can work together. Ivanka held a similar meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February.

In an ABC “20/20” interview last year, the businesswoman announced she was stepping away from her shoe and lifestyle empire for the White House, and called it an “emotional” decision.

“My father will be president, and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career,” she said.

Ivanka said in November that she doesn’t plan on participating in politics in an “administrative” capacity; instead, she said she wishes to serve as a political advocate and has stated that women’s rights are among her interests. Brand Ivanka Trump followed up with a statement clarifying the division between her business and personal pursuits.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, at President Donald Trump’s White House meeting on workforce development on March 17. REX Shutterstock.

The entrepreneur relocated to Washington, D.C., with her husband, Jared Kushner, who serves as the senior adviser to her father. Ivanka has also participated in talks with tech titans on innovation and job growth, and has held court with other political figures.

