Cesar Millan and Lisa Vanderpump Host Zappos’ Charitable Event Benefitting Pets

Lisa Vanderpump and Cesar Millan talk about their work with animals in a Zappos for Good video. Courtesy of the Smith Center

“Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan and “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump will highlight issues on pets when they host the Zappos for Good charity event.

Millan, who owns 20 dogs, and Vanderpump, who owns eight, will speak about their love of animals and their extensive advocacy work at the event, which will be held at the Smith Center in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Tickets for the event — which will include a meet-and-greet with the two celebrities, as well as access to a “Yappy Hour” after-party with food, pet vendors and pet adoptions — can be purchased on The Smith Center’s website right now, starting at $29 a head.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the two celebrities’ charities, The Cesar Millan Pack Project and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which are both aimed at improving the lives of dogs.

The event highlights Zappos’ ongoing active commitment to working with pets. The e-tailer holds an annual holiday-time Pawlidayz event, and partners with the North Shore Animal League America to sponsor weekly pet adoptions across the United States. Additionally, Zappos also sells goods from Puppies Make Me Happy, a clothing company that donates a portion of its proceeds to nonprofit organizations.

