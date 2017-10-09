Tabitha Simmons and Johanna Ortiz Team Up for a Special Shoe Collaboration

View Slideshow Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz spring '18 capsule collection. Courtesy image

Designer and stylist Tabitha Simmons has collaborated with Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz for the first time on an exclusive capsule collection. The two teamed up to produce four key styles for the spring ’18 season, and the shoes are officially available for preorder today exclusively on Moda Operandi.

Ortiz provided her signature florals for the collection, while Simmons offered up her core shoe styles, including the Cleo slip-on sandal and the Jodie platform sandal.

For the capsule, metallic and satin fabrics are featured as well as knot embellishments.

Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz Cleo satin slide. Courtesy image

Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz Cleo metallic slide. Courtesy image

Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz Jodie metallic sandal. Courtesy image

The line, which ranges from $575 to $745, is available on Moda Operandi until Oct. 30. A fourth style will launch this week.

Simmons recently showed her own spring ’18 and upcoming bridal shoes collection during New York Fashion Week with Moda Operandi, comprising ’70s-inspired kitten heels, sandals, mules and platforms .

Designer and stylist Tabitha Simmons. Pablo Frisk

