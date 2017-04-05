Supreme and Dr. Martens Are Releasing a Surprise Collection on April 6

The full Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper collection. Supreme

Streetwear pioneer Supreme is gearing up for a just-announced collaboration with British footwear brand Dr. Martens.

For this range, Supreme has created a custom version of the classic Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper. The shoe, which traditionally features a leather upper, has been reimagined with a premium suede construction.

Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper in olive. Supreme

In addition to the new material, Supreme has also replaced the Rousden Creeper’s perforated vamp pattern with diamond quilted stitching. Elsewhere, the shoes include a monk strap closure and Dr. Marten’s signature Airwair cushioning. A Goodyear adds long-lasting durability, while dual-branding appears at the heel and insoles.

The Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper in pink. Supreme

This collection was made exclusively for Supreme and includes four styles in olive, pink, black and white. It will launch tomorrow on supremenewyork.com and in-store from Supreme’s New York, Los Angeles, London and Paris doors, while a Japan release is set for Saturday.

In related Supreme footwear news, the brand’s Nike Air More Uptempo sneaker collaboration is expected to release soon.

Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper in white. Supreme

Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper in black. Supreme

An on-foot look at the Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper in olive. Supreme

A top-down look at the Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper in olive. Supreme

A top-down look at the Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper in pink. Supreme

A top-down look at the Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper in black. Supreme

A top-down look at the Supreme x Dr. Martens Rousden Creeper in white. Supreme

Want more?

Everything We Know About Supreme’s Nike Air More Uptempo Collaboration

Louis Vuitton x Supreme Slippers, Calzedonia Sneaker Tights and More News From Paris

The Latest Supreme x Vans Collaboration Is Arriving Soon