The Baja East x Melissa Spring ’18 Runway Shoes Are Available Now

View Slideshow Baja East collaborated with Melissa on shoes for its spring '18 runway show. Rex Shutterstock

The Melissa store in New York’s Soho neighborhood was transformed this morning.

To present its spring ’18 ready-to-wear collection, Baja East designers Scott Studenberg and John Targon turned Melissa’s recently opened concept shop into a proper New York Fashion Week runway, accented with black palm trees for an L.A.-meets-Sao Paulo ambience.

Inside, fashion editors and style lovers packed into benches to check out the duo’s latest designs. But Soho-ites also got a good look at the line — the army of models (led by Karlie Kloss) marched two blocks down Broadway to get to the store, putting on a show for lucky onlookers.

Karlie Kloss in the Baja East spring ’18 show

Beyond just the space setup, Studenberg and Targon also collaborated with Melissa on the footwear that walked the aisles — a series of four looks made from the Brazilian brand’s iconic PVC rubber material.

Among the styles were a flat pool slide, a two-strap flat sandal, a high-heel “twist” mule and a laced chukka boot, offered in neutral shades such as metallic gold, powder pink and black, with python-embossed details. The two brands also created a drawstring bucket bag.

Melissa x Baja East collab slide sandal Courtesy of brands

Melissa x Baja East collab high-heel mules Courtesy of brands

The collab line was paired with Baja East’s latest apparel collection, which once again fused the designers’ laidback California aesthetic with modern shapes and textures and a definitive streetwear influence. Think midriff tops paired with blousy track pants. And oversized sweaters and boxy jackets with giant shoulder pads threw it all back to the ’80s.

Baja East spring ’18 collection

Baja East spring ’18 collection

Baja East spring ’18 collection

While the ready-to-wear isn’t due to hit stores until next spring, fans can get their hands on the runway footwear now.

The Melissa x Baja East collab collection is available for purchase starting today, at the three Galeria Melissa flagships, in New York, London and Sao Paulo. The shoes are retailing for $105 to $150, while the bag is priced at $170.

Melissa x Baja East collab pool slides Courtesy of brands

Melissa x Baja East collab chukka boots Courtesy of brands

