Charlotte Olympia Teams Up With Marvel For ‘Spider-Man’ Shoe Collaboration

Charlotte Olympia is getting into the superhero spirit. In celebration of the upcoming theatrical release of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal has teamed up with Marvel for a special capsule collection.

Featuring five designs for women and kids, the line takes inspiration from the anticipated “Spider-Man” movie while keeping a touch of the label’s signature motifs.

Take the Kitty, for example. The collaboration includes the Cool Cat slip-on sneakers embroidered with a black spider’s web and the iconic Charlotte Olympia Kitty face in gold. There’s also the rounded spiderweb backpack in red velvet detailed with the same web and Kitty design.

For women looking to channel their inner web-slinger with a fashion edge, there’s the Super Octavia. The sandals include Dellal’s signature Island platform and are reminiscent of Spider-Man’s web insignia with laser cut black suede and Swarovski crystals.

To complete the collection, there’s the black velvet Work It! trainers with a crystal web design as well as the Spinderella clutch bag.

The collaboration launches July 5 on charlotteolympia.com and in Charlotte Olympia stores in the U.K., USA, the Middle East, Japan, Russia and Thailand and at selected retailers.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters on July 7.

