Chloé and Sorel Team Up for the Ultimate Fashion Snow Boot You’ll Want This Winter

Sorel and the Paris-based luxury label Chloé have teamed up to create a new boot for the fall and winter seasons. And while duck boots are necessary when it comes to the colder months, it’s hard to find a pair that are up to par in terms of style. But thanks to this new collaboration, it looks like customers will have a more fashionable alternative.

Inspired by both brands, the Sorel x Chloé boot is a crafted interpretation of the Sorel’s signature Joan of Arctic style and is reimagined through the design lens of Chloé. Featuring all the vital characteristics of a basic winter boot — including waterproof suede (seen in the “Ochre Delight” colorway), shearling lining, a removable and recycled felt inner boot and waterproof vulcanized rubber shell — this collab brings the snow shoe to new levels.

Other details include Chloé-branded large gold buttons, oversized metallic laces and a visible shearling tongue.

Retailing at $515, the Sorel x Chloé boot launches Nov. 1 and will be available at Chloé stores and online at chloe.com.

