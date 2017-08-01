French Montana Drops Limited-Edition Pool Slides With Neiman Marcus

French Montana on the beach in Miami. Splash News

French Montana has partnered with custom footwear company ISlide for the second time, releasing a limited-edition line of sandals just weeks after the drop of his new album, “Jungle Rules.” The multiplatinum rapper and ISlide, a “Shark Tank” alum, have partnered with Neiman Marcus, which will have the shoes available for purchase on its website beginning Aug. 1.

The two exclusive French Montana ISlides are available at Neiman Marcus online. Courtesy of ISlide

The exclusive collection includes two new designs — one in gray and one in black — of ISlide’s Wave Gel shoes. Both styles feature “Wave Gods” in white letters along the terry top straps, a nod to French Montana and the rapper’s mixtape of the same name, which was released last February. In addition, the custom kicks offer patent-pending foot bed cushioning.

“French’s first launch of custom ISlides lit our online shop on fire,” said Justin Kittredge, founder of ISlide. “We’re even more excited to bring these new designs to market as part of our retail partnership with Neiman Marcus.”

The black design of the French Montana x ISlide shoes. Courtesy of ISlide

The Grammy-nominated rapper first produced a collection with ISlide last November. The second iteration of the collaborative shoes are available online now for $100.

ISlide has partnered with other hip-hop entities such as Def Jam Records, ROC Nation and DJ Khaled. The company’s sandals are worn by celebrities such as Dwyane Wade, Justin Bieber, Lebron James, P. Diddy and Kim Kardashian.

The gray style of the French Montana x ISlide Gel slides. Courtesy of ISlide

French Montana Wave Gods Terrycloth Slide Sandal, $100; neimanmarcus.com

