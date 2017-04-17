Kanye West’s Calabasas and Yeezy Season 4 Collections Are Hitting Retailers Now

Calabasas apparel and accessories from Yeezy Season 4. End

If you’re one of the many Kanye West fans who’ve been eagerly anticipating the rapper-designer’s latest collections, the wait is almost over.

West’s Yeezy Season 4 collection, which includes items from his Calabasas x Adidas collaboration, is arriving at retailers now. Several styles were recently released at Canadian retailer Ssense and have already sold out, but there will be more chances to get the apparel and footwear soon.

Calabasas apparel and shearling from Yeezy Season 4. End

End is another retailer confirmed to be receiving products from Season 4. A recent blog post from the store hints that the release is “almost upon us,” but does not provide an exact date.

This latest drop is expected to include shearling coats, camouflage jackets and hoodies, Calabasas-branded crewneck sweatshirts, sweatpants and accessories. On the footwear side, fans can expect reissues of West’s previously released crepe boots and combat boots.

Camouflage apparel from Yeezy Season 4. End

One item that you won’t be seeing alongside the Calabasas launch is the range’s retro Yeezy Powerphase sneakers. The white leather kicks were released in late March via West’s yeezysupply.com site and sold out immediately, causing some fans to shell out over $1,000 to get their hands on the shoes.

Although the Yeezy Powerphase is not expected to restock, there are more sneakers on the way, too. An all-white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is rumored to launch April 29, in both adult ($220) and infant ($140) sizing. If the date sticks, Adidas should be making an official announcement regarding the release in the coming days.

Apparel from Yeezy Season 4. End

Want more?

Kanye West’s Calabasas x Adidas Collection Is Rumored to Be Releasing Today

People Are Paying Over $1,000 for Kanye West’s Calabasas Yeezy Sneakers

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Show Off Calabasas x Adidas Sneakers on Snapchat