Exclusive: YouTuber Jessie Paege Just Released a Sock Line

Jessie Paege models the "It's Trash Cannot" socks from her collection. Courtesy of Jessie Paege

YouTube personality and actress Jessie Paege released a sock line in collaboration with FEAT Socks. Paege’s collection will feature two custom styles with the internet sensation’s own phrases, “Everything sucks” and “It’s trash cannot, not trash can.”

The “Everything sucks” socks come in white, with a brightly colored rainbow adorning the front. The “It’s trash cannot, not trash can” pair is lavender, with pink trash cans — the same shade as Paege’s mermaid-esque locks— adorning both back and front. Both pairs of socks are a mid-calf length, with black at the toes and heels.

Jessie Paege poses in a pair of socks from her new collection. Courtesy of Jessie Paege

The YouTuber, whose eponymous channel has over 1 million subscribers, said she looked to her YouTube channel when creating the socks, hoping to come up with designs that would appeal to her fanbase.

“When I was thinking about the designs for my collection, I wanted to create socks that my fans would relate to and were on brand with my channel,” Paege said.

Jessie Paege models a pair of socks from her new collaboration with FEAT Socks. Courtesy of Jessie Paege

This partnership marks Paege’s first venture into merchandise, but it is not FEAT’s first venture into celebrity collaborations — in fact, Offer and Burr’s business model revolves around working with big name social media influencers. FEAT has ongoing celebrity campaigns with electronic group The Chainsmokers, social media star Logan Paul and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, the first celebrity to partner with the brand.

The past work done by FEAT in conjunction with social media stars is part of what inspired Paege to work with the company.

“I have always wanted to come out with my own line of merch and I love to wear fun socks, so it was a perfect combination,” the 18-year-old said. “Feat Socks has such a fun back story, and everyone on the team was so nice and truly took my opinions to heart, so it was a very rewarding collaboration!”

FEAT, which was founded by Taylor Offer and Parker Burr in 2014 while they were students at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, targets millennials with its colorful patterned socks. The sock company sells 10- or 20-pair boxes for those looking to completely overhaul their sock wardrobe, as well as single pairs or more traditional 2- and 3-pair bundles.

Paege’s socks are available for purchase online. The socks sell individually for $12 a pair or can be purchased in a two-pack for $20.

Jessie Paege (2-Pack), $20

