FN Exclusive: Jennifer Lopez on Her Latest Collection With Giuseppe Zanotti

What did you want to do differently for the second collection?

“This collection is a natural evolution from last season’s debut. The fall ’17 capsule embodies the same unique style but developed further. All the important projects in my life are deeply intertwined. For spring, each style was named after people who have a special place in my heart. For fall, I wanted to pay homage to some of my favorite roles from my performances in television and film.”

What have you learned about the shoe industry?

“Designing shoes requires a lot of discipline. You have to obsess over every single detail to make the perfect shoe. I enjoyed working with Giuseppe, who has a natural talent and a breadth of experience in fashion.”

Does this collection represent your personal style?

“Definitely. It’s the perfect mix of me and Giuseppe.”

What was your reaction to the success of the first collaboration?

“I was happy with the outcome of the line, and it was a rewarding experience for me to see such a positive reaction to the shoes.”

You’ll be back performing in Vegas soon. Has the show changed since its debut?

“We make a few changes during each run, especially when I’m adding new music to the show that I’ve released. Performing in Vegas brings me so much happiness because I get to appear in front of my fans night after night, and their energy is infectious.”

Click through the gallery to see all the shoes in their latest collab.

